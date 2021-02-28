LARRY KEITH FISCHER, 66, of South Point, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens conducted by Pastor Bob Hale. He was born on September 22, 1954, in Huntington, the son of the late Boyd and Alma Lawhorn Fischer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his daughter, Christy Lee Fischer; brothers, Wendell and Darrell Fischer; and nephew, Kevin Fischer. He was a retired carpenter. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sandy Norris Fischer; daughter, Angela Adkins; sons, Braxton and Dillon Horn and Quentin Crawford; one granddaughter, Caylee Adkins; three brothers and five sisters-in-law, Denise, Vickie, Danny (Claudia), Bill (Carol), Tim (Karen) Fischer; and two sisters, Virena Elkins and Reginia Fischer. There will be a private visitation. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the American Lung Association. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

