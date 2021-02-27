LARRY KEITH FISCHER, 66, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Sandra Fischer, died Feb. 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a carpenter. There will be a graveside service 12:30 p.m. March 1 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
