LARRY LEE BERTIE, 75, of South Point, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was born September 8, 1944, in San Bernardino, Calif., son of the late Joe Lee and Henrietta Bertie. His father was a military pilot who was killed in a plane crash at the end of WWII. Larry then came to Huntington to live with his aunt and uncle, Rayma and Charles Wilson, and their daughter, Jo Ellen. He was a graduate of Marshall Lab School. He attended West Virginia Institute of Technology in Montgomery, W.Va., and received degrees in Civil Engineering and Business Administration. He also received a Master’s degree in Safety Management from Marshall University. He was a Construction Engineer for 30-plus years and retired from Marathon Petroleum. His greatest joy and love in life was his family. He is survived by Vicki, his wife of fifty years, and daughters, Jacinda Bertie-Cockerham of Richmond, Ky. (husband Lucas), and Miranda Bertie Dickerson (husband Matthew) of Beavercreek, Ohio. He was “Pop” to his cherished grandchildren, Olivia and Ian Dickerson. Also surviving is a sister, Linda Grajkowski, her husband and sons of Twentynine Palms, Calif.; his brother-in-law, Terry Egnor and wife LuAnne; nephew, Trevor Egnor (wife Cheryl); and several other nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Larry was a retired Command Master Chief with the United States Navy at RNMBC 20 Battalion in Columbus, Ohio. He was a proud Seabee and served in Vietnam, helping build a hospital at Da Nang. He was proud of his military service and to have served his country. He was a life member of Navy Seabee Veterans of America Island X-1. He and Vicki attended Madison Avenue Christian Church. In retirement, Larry enjoyed golf, gardening and travel. He and Vicki traveled throughout Europe, China, Peru/Machu Picchu, South America and multiple other countries. Larry never knew a stranger. He always had a smile and helping hand for everyone he saw, whether at work, church or down the street. Our world will not be as bright without him. Per his request, his body was donated to the Human Gift Registry of the Marshall School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the charity of your choice. The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. A memorial service will be held immediately after visitation, at noon. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
