LARRY LEE BEUHRING, 85, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House on June 12, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Marceline Beuhring, and his beloved wife of 46 years, Janice Beuhring. He is survived by three daughters: Karen Corns of Titusville, Fla., Beverly Thornburgh (Jack) of Valrico, Fla., and Laura Beuhring (Vivian Sanchez) of Glasgow, Ky. He is also survived by his brother Jim Beuhring (Melinda) of Huntington, his sister Donna King of Columbus, Ohio, his brother-in-law Greg Martin, as well as four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and his dear friends, Judy Given and Ben Coleman. Larry was known for his love of family, his rose gardens, his beautiful oil paintings, and his skill in real estate investing and appraising. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodmere Cemetery. Friends may call from noon until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com.

