LARRY MACK ANDERSON SR., 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born March 15, 1947, in Gatliff, Ky., son of Ernest and Nadean Anderson. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Ted Anderson, his daughter, Milissa Parker, his grandson, Roger Parker Jr., and his grandson, Eddie Crank. Larry is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Betty Anderson. Larry is also survived by his daughter, Beth (Eddy) Crank of Proctorville, Ohio, daughter, Larry Jo Hawley of Ona, W.Va., daughter, Michelle Anderson of Proctorville, Ohio, and son, Larry Anderson Jr. of Proctorville, Ohio. Larry’s grandchildren include Courtney (Brandin) Lang of Columbus, Ohio, Braxton (Alexis) Hawley of Satellite Beach, Fla., Kenzie Anderson and Maddie Anderson of Proctorville, Ohio. Larry has one great-granddaughter, Emily Lang. Larry’s surviving siblings include Jeannie (Dave Marshall) Snyder, Buck (Brenda) Anderson, Gary (Dora) Anderson and Sherry (Mick) Rollins, all of Toledo, Ohio, and Wanda (Kenneth) Reynolds of Williamsburg, Ky. Larry’s family also includes son-in-law Roger Parker Sr. of Proctorville and brother-in-law Ronnie (Sherry Cox) Mullins of Fort Gay, W.Va.
Larry worked in construction all of his life and enjoyed all the places it allowed him and his family to travel. Larry worked on the coliseum in Charlotte, N.C., the Walmart in Wayne, W.Va., the Holiday Inn in Huntington, W.Va., and the Auto Zone in Huntington. Larry worked in states ranging from Illinois, Florida, Ohio, West Virginia, Michigan, Georgia and North Carolina. Larry was a family man, happily married to Betty for 54 years. Larry built the house that his family called home for over 30 years. He loved sitting on the porch and waving at everyone who passed the house. He had many friends in the neighborhood that would stop and sit for hours on the porch with him. Larry loved the Cleveland Browns and always had faith that they would “get better.” He enjoyed working on cars and never kept the same one for very long.
Larry will be missed every day by his family and friends. The front porch will never be the same not seeing him waving and smiling to see us off.
Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Brady Lipscomb officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.