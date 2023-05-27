LARRY OSCAR HAWTHORNE, 80 of Chesapeake, Ohio passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sharon Hawthorne; two children Tonya (Rick) Hagley of Chesapeake, Michael Hawthorne (Sandi Moore) of Proctorville; two sisters-in-law, Kay Hawthorne and Tammy Hawthorne; brother-in-law Dana Lusher. He was born September 12, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Theodore and Virginia Hawthorne. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Jack Hawthorne, Gus Hawthorne, Bobby Hawthorne, and Mark Hawthorne; and one sister, Pam Lusher. He was a retired welder from ACF Industries. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday May 27, 2023, at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio, led by pastor Tom Jones. Burial will follow. There will be no visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

