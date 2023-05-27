LARRY OSCAR HAWTHORNE, 80 of Chesapeake, Ohio passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sharon Hawthorne; two children Tonya (Rick) Hagley of Chesapeake, Michael Hawthorne (Sandi Moore) of Proctorville; two sisters-in-law, Kay Hawthorne and Tammy Hawthorne; brother-in-law Dana Lusher. He was born September 12, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Theodore and Virginia Hawthorne. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Jack Hawthorne, Gus Hawthorne, Bobby Hawthorne, and Mark Hawthorne; and one sister, Pam Lusher. He was a retired welder from ACF Industries. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday May 27, 2023, at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio, led by pastor Tom Jones. Burial will follow. There will be no visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Target in Putnam County could open by October, official says
- WV state health officer acknowledges "long-term exposure" PFAS issue after testing reveal drinking water detections
- Huntington church breaks ground on 60,000-square-foot sports dome
- St. Mary's gala provides guests an 'Enchanted Evening' for a cause
- Barboursville mayoral candidates state their plans and goals
- Cabell County restaurant inspections
- State softball: Defense keeps Knights alive in 3-1 win over Jefferson
- Memorial Day travel should increase this year, according to AAA
- Barboursville hosts third Vineyard in the Village event; other events planned for summer, fall
- That's a wrap! Cabell County Schools closes out 2022-23 school year
Collections
- Photos: Annual St. Mary's Medical Center Gala
- Photos: Cabell Midland's 29th annual commencement
- Photos: Vineyard in the Village
- Photos: Cabell Midland defeats Hurricane for Region IV title
- Photos: South Point High School 2023 Commencement
- Photos: Regional baseball, Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane
- Photos: Expression Church breaks ground for "ex dome" sports complex
- Photos: West Virginia Amatuer Qualifier at Guyan Golf & Country Club
- Photos: Huntington High's 27th annual commencement ceremony
- Photos: Grace Christian School 2023 Commencement