LARRY ZARUBIAN (LARUBIAN) MEDCALF, 70, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Stacy Murray-Medcalf, vision vessel of The God Factor Ministries, Inc., passed away at home Thursday, December 15, 2022. Larry was born in Montgomery, W.Va., to the late Bishop and Shirley Medcalf. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Stacy Murray-Medcalf; mothers of his children, Darlene Washington Medcalf and Regina Powell; six children, Tresa Spencer, Deborah (Keith) Cromer, Kesha (Toure) Witten, Tamesia (Kevin) Walker, KaChaka Medcalf, and Bishop Medcalf III; three children by marriage: Aaron (Tanya) Murray, Jennifer Bailey, and Angela Bailey (Isaac); 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; step-mother Mozelle Medcalf; brother Glen Medcalf (Renee); sister Dwan Parker (Albert "Skip"), sister-in-law Julia Hearns, brother-in-law Raymond Smith; and a host of family and friends. The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Tri-State Worship Center, South Point, Ohio, with Bishop Terry Wagner and Bishop Thomas Murray Jr. officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, and one hour prior to the funeral, Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Tri-State Worship Center. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.wallaceffh.com.

