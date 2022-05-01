LAWRENCE A. THOMPSON, 89, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, in SOMC, Portsmouth, Ohio. He was born May 30, 1932, in Columbus, Ohio, son of the late Billie B. Thompson and Mary Simmons Thompson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Inez Thompson, and brother, Hugh Carver. He was a retired electrician from Owens-Illinois. He is survived by two daughters, Diana Bradley and Debbie (Rick) McFarland; three grandsons, James Bradley, Richard (Shelby) McFarland and John (Lauren) McFarland; and one great-grandson, Beau Allen McFarland. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, with Minister Paul Drake officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

