LAWRENCE F. RUDMANN SR., 98, of Ironton, Ohio, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Patriarch of the Rudmann family, Lawrence, the youngest of ten siblings, is the parent with his late wife, Marjorie, of six children. A WWII veteran, Lawrence served in the 82nd Airborne and parachuted into Normandy on D-Day. He was captured by Nazi forces as a POW until the end of the War. He was one of the last surviving WWII POWs in Ohio. Lawrence is survived by his children, Rita Rudmann Watters (Nicholas), Lawrence F. Rudmann Jr. (Cynthia), Joan Rudmann Adkins (Malcolm), Molly Rudmann Browning (Jeffrey), Christopher Rudmann Sr. (Tiffany), and many much loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lawrence was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Rudmann. Funeral and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you