The Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life for LAWRENCE F. RUDMANN SR., of Ironton, Ohio, who died at age 98 on July 21, 2021, will be held Saturday, August 28. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church, 611 Center St. in Ironton, Ohio. The celebration of his life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus ballroom, 2101 S. Third St. in Ironton, Ohio. All attendees of both the Mass and the celebration of life are strongly urged to wear masks. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Ironton. O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

