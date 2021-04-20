LAWRENCE JOSEPH HAAS, 59 of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away at home on April 13, 2021. He was born December 21, 1961, in Ironton, Ohio. He was the son of Donald C. and Rose Mary Schweickart Haas, who preceded him in death. Larry graduated from St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Ironton, Ohio, in 1980, then attended Marshall University, Huntington, W.Va.; Ohio University, Athens, Ohio; The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Allied Medical Professions Respiratory Therapy in 1985, working there until 1989. He then attended and graduated from The Christ Hospital School of Perfusion Science, Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1992. He returned to Ironton to help care for his father, working at St. Mary's Medical Center as a Certified Clinical Perfusionist until retirement in 2015. He is survived by his wife, Lee Ann Baker-Haas; daughter, Heather Baker; sisters, Barbie Staggs and Carolyn (Eric) Edwards; brothers-in-law, Charles (Odelia) Baker and Ryan (Ann) Baker; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many beloved friends. Larry lived to help other people, remaining active in the Catholic community as long as possible. He enjoyed learning, reading, teaching, biking, exercising and spending time with his precious cats. Due to COVID-19, a Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held for the family only. Burial will be at the Catholic Cemetery on St. Rt. 141 in Gallipolis. A Memorial Mass will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at St. Louis Catholic Church, Gallipolis. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Catholic Relief Services, Billy Two Shoes, St. Louis Catholic Church or a charity of your choosing. Arrangements are conducted by Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home. An online guest registry is available at www.waugh-halley-wood.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you