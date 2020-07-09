Essential reporting in volatile times.

Longtime Ironton resident LAWRENCE WILSON “LARRY” FREEMAN passed away at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Ky., on the morning of July 6 after a prolonged struggle with lung illnesses. Larry was born in Ironton on February 26, 1935, to Lawrence and Ruth Wilson Freeman. On October 2, 1960, he married the love of his life, Linda Lou Kershey, with whom he had two sons. In addition to his wife, Linda, he is survived by sons, Scott Freeman and wife Kathy of Montgomery, Ohio, and Kent Freeman and wife Adriana of New York, N.Y.; grandson, Rob Freeman of Columbus, Ohio; grandsons, David and Will Freeman of Montgomery, Ohio; sister, Alice Bruneau of Ironton; and brother, Dale Freeman and wife Karen of Winter Haven, Fla. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Nancy Freeman. Visitors may call on Friday, July 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home in Ironton and on Saturday, July 11, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Ironton. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m., followed by burial in Woodland Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Lung Association. For additional details, please see www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

