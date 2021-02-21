LENVILLE HARDING MAYS, 100, of Proctorville, Ohio, beloved Christian, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at home. He was born January 1, 1921, son of the late Leonard Newman and Mary Liz Mays. In addition to his parents, Lenville was preceded in death by his wife, Grace, and daughter, Elizabeth Mays; also many aunts and uncles, as well as three aunts who were like sisters to him, Martha Drennan, Mary Woolridge and Sylvia Wager. Lenville started his working career in the coal mines in southern West Virginia. In 1954, he moved the family to Huntington, W.Va., where he secured employment at Owens-Illinois glass plant and retired after thirty-one years of service. Lenville was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. He was an avid fan of Marshall and Fairland sports, especially girls basketball. He also loved to travel, making two trips with his wife, Grace, to the Holy Land. Lenville is survived by his children, Ronald and Connie Mays of Ironton, David and Rhonda Mays of Chesapeake, Sam and Tammy Mays of Jacksonville, Fla., Susan Mays of Proctorville and John Mays of Proctorville; grandchild, Matthew (U.S. Air Force) and Sally Cheung; and great-grandchildren, Oliver and Hamilton Lawrence of New Jersey. There will be no visitation. Immediate family will have a private graveside service with burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
