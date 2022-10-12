LEONA JANE LAWLESS, 84, of Ironton, widow of Tom Lawless, died Oct. 9 in Harbor Health Care under Hospice Care. She was a retired music teacher from the Ironton Public Schools. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at O'Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial following in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 101 North 5th St., Ironton, 45638.

