Leona June Freeman
LEONA JUNE FREEMAN, 78, of South Point, Ohio, went to be with Jesus on Friday, September 30, 2022. She was born March 7, 1944, in Ironton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Roosevelt and Clara Kibbey York. She was a saint, a homemaker, and a member of Christ Temple Church, Huntington. She loved to sing, had a pie ministry, and loved her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Joe Freeman Sr. and several siblings. Survivors include her children: Teresa (Phil) Saunders of Ashland, Ky., Kellie "Sis" (Michael) Willams of Greenbrier, Tenn., Douglas "Joey" (Vickie) Freeman of Gallipolis, Ohio, David "Brian" (Julie) Freeman of Chesapeake, Ohio, James "Buttons" (Missy) Freeman of Raleigh, North Carolina and Joan "Doodle" (Ronnie) Hall of South Point, Ohio; 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Christ Temple Church, Huntington, with Hall Funeral Home of Proctorville, Ohio officiating, starting at 10 to 10:30 a.m. family visitation, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. visitation, service to follow. Burial will take place in Woodland Cemetery in Coal Grove, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Down Syndrome Society (ndss.org). Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

