LEONARD DALE MOLTER, 81, of Coal Grove, Ohio, husband of Annetta Hite Molter, died June 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from Dow Chemical in the maintenance department. Private graveside service will be at Woodland Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting his family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
