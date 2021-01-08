LEORA MAE “MOMMA LEE” FINCH MITCHEM, 91, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia. Leora was born on September 12, 1929, in Lawrence County, Ohio, to the late Stanley Hall Finch and Iva Mae Nance Finch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Albert Mitchem, and daughter, Teresa Lynne Mitchem Ward; siblings, Merill Ivan Finch, Marshall Irvin Finch, Vivian June Finch Dial Jackson. Leora is survived by a daughter, Judith Browning; son, Albert E. Mitchem Jr.; a daughter, Pamela (Sam) Thompson; two granddaughters, Jennifer (Chris) Detamore and Bridget Cox; four great-grandsons, Wyatt, Matthew and Lucas Burns and Mason Cox; one great-granddaughter, Kenna Leigh Detamore. Leora graduated from Windsor High School in 1947 and Marshall University and worked as a teacher at Hannan Trace Elementary and Chesapeake Elementary. Funeral service will be conducted by Jack Finch. Services will be Saturday, January 9, 2021, with visitation at 1 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

