LESLIE ANNE HAZELBAKER, 81, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia. Mrs. Hazelbaker was born March 28, 1941, in Ironton, Ohio, a daughter of the late William D. and Ivis Rutledge Siple. She was also preceded in death on December 8, 2005, by her husband Paul David "P.D." Hazelbaker, whom she married October 26, 1963.
Leslie loved her family and enjoyed raising her boys. When Matthew was in grade school, she enrolled in college and successfully earned her Registered Nursing degree. She cherished her Tuesday Bridge Club Group for over 45 years; over the years, she was involved in The Child Welfare Club, Junior Woman's Club and the Red Hat Society. She greatly enjoyed her family and friends. Those that knew her well can attest to her extreme loyalty and love. She was of the Baptist faith and had attended First Baptist Church, in Ironton, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Siple.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Mark Hazelbaker of Ironton, Ohio and Matthew Hazelbaker of Cassopolis, Michigan, daughter-in-law Kari Hazelbaker of Cassopolis, Michigan, two grandchildren, Madeline Hazelbaker and Nicholas Jellison all of Cassopolis, Michigan; sister Theresa (Dan) Berkshire; nephew Tom along with nieces Susan, Melissa and Kimberly; and one of Leslie's angels, Lisa Huff. There is a host of other family and friends who will mourn the passing of Leslie.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio, with the Reverend Canon Sallie Schisler officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home and Friday from 10 a.m. until time of the service. To offer online condolences to the Hazelbaker family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. Donations in Leslie's memory can be made to Ironton In Bloom.
