LILLIE PAIGE ABEL, beloved daughter of Megan Abel, was born sleeping on May 18, 2022, at Southwest Hospital. She was preceded in death by her great- great-grandmothers Lillie Adkins and Elizabeth Warden, great-grandfathers Danny David Abel and David Abbott. Lillie's surviving family includes grandparents David (Kim) Abel and Chaunessa (Bill) Stough, great-grandparents Raymond and Sharon Lucas, great-grandmothers Denita Adkins and Erma Abbott, great-grandfather Greg Reynolds, great- great-grandfather Jack Adkins, great- great-grandmother Mary Kestner, great-great- great-grandmother Evelyn Reynolds, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A celebration of Lillie Paige will be held at 2 p.m. on May 29, 2022, at Plum Creek South in Brunswick, OH 44212. A second celebration will be held at 2 p.m. on June 25, 2022, at Barboursville Park Shelter 4, Barboursville, WV 25504. The family would like to thank the staff at Southwest General Hospital and Dr. Kimberly Kraus and staff for the care and support shown to Megan and family. A special thank you to Waite and Son Funeral Home for their kindness and generosity.

