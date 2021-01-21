LINDA ANN NELSON, 78, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Nancy Lewis Vance; one daughter, Teresia Williamson; and one brother, Glen Vance. Linda was a member of England Hill Freewill Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband of more than 50 years, Jennings Nelson; two daughters, Jennifer Nelson of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Aimee (Bobby) Lawson of Roxboro, Texas; one son, John Ray Nelson of Lolita, Texas; six grandchildren; three brothers, John (Jean) Vance of Lumberton, N.C., Kenny (JoAnn) Vance of South Point, Ohio, and Jimmy (Barbara) Vance of Paris, Ky.; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at Docks Creek Cemetery in the Maple Hill Section, Kenova, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

