LINDA BYRD MILLER, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Trent Eastman. She was born October 21, 1941, in Flint, Mich., a daughter of the late Major Dale and Lillian Lorene Howard Simpson. She was a retired salesclerk from Sears. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, James Dorsey "J.D." Miller; daughters and sons-in-law Tina Rae and Jay Williams of Noblesville, Ind., and Kirsten and Keith O'Brien of Winfield, W.Va.; son and daughter-in-law James C. and Crystal Miller of Bakersfield, Calif.; sister Priscilla Simpson of Barboursville, W.Va.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald D. and Vera Simpson of Athens, Ga., and David L. and Priscilla Simpson of Hartwell, Ga.; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A special thank you to her caregiver and friend Sheryl Lane Aldrich. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

