LINDA E. BURCHAM, 79, of Proctorville, Ohio, moved to her heavenly home on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Linda was born in Huntington, W.Va., on March 16, 1941, the daughter of the late Wade H. Powers and Edith Mae Hayton Powers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Burcham; an infant sister, Phyllis; a sister, Janet Truesdell; and brothers, James Powers, Paul Powers and Earl Powers. She is survived by a sister, Ruth Whitley, and brothers, Keith Powers and Jerry Powers, all of Proctorville; her children, Thomas Boster of Indianapolis, Ind., Michael (Beth) Boster of Proctorville, Pamela (Keith) McGuire of South Point, Ohio, Troy (Lisa) Boster of Proctorville; three grandchildren, Whitney Streets (Daniel Murphy) of Chesapeake, Daniel Boster of Huntington, W.Va., and Jared (Chelsie) Boster of Proctorville; and great-grandchildren, Liana Streets, Jasmine Murphy and Kingston Pickett. She leaves behind several cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors and caregivers whom she loved. Rev. Anthony Thomas, New Hope UMC, will officiate the funeral service at 2 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will be at the Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be held 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
