LINDA FAYE ADKINS FORD, 73, of Ironton, widow of Robert Ford, died June 24 at home. She was a retired teacher and school psychologist in the Wheelersburg (Ohio) School District. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 28 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Tuesday at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.

