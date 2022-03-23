LINDA J. EICHER, 81, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Ronald M. Eicher, died March 17. She worked for Ohio National Bank, Sears, JC Penney, The Limited, Bank One and as a nursing home aide. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. March 25 at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. March 25 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

