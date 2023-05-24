LINDA J. RITCHIE, 75 of Ironton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, in King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. She was born March 30, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Carl and Margaret Schneider Peters. Linda is survived by her daughter, Mary (Chris) Gibson; two sons, Tracy (Tearzah) VanBibber and Billy (Cindy) VanBibber; eleven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and two brothers, Jackie VanBibber and Jeffrey Lee VanBibber. Linda enjoyed people and loved her family dearly. She will surely be missed. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you