LINDA J. RITCHIE, 75 of Ironton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, in King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. She was born March 30, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Carl and Margaret Schneider Peters. Linda is survived by her daughter, Mary (Chris) Gibson; two sons, Tracy (Tearzah) VanBibber and Billy (Cindy) VanBibber; eleven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and two brothers, Jackie VanBibber and Jeffrey Lee VanBibber. Linda enjoyed people and loved her family dearly. She will surely be missed. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Target in Putnam County could open by October, official says
- WV state health officer acknowledges "long-term exposure" PFAS issue after testing reveal drinking water detections
- St. Mary's gala provides guests an 'Enchanted Evening' for a cause
- Huntington church breaks ground on 60,000-square-foot sports dome
- Former Blizzard star Bermingham dead at 51
- Lawyer's license suspended after grand jury transcript posted online
- Cabell County restaurant inspections
- Murder case involving missing woman moved to grand jury
- Barboursville hosts third Vineyard in the Village event; other events planned for summer, fall
- Lawsuit filed against Cabell BOE, Explorer Academy staff
Collections
- Photos: Annual St. Mary's Medical Center Gala
- Photos: Vineyard in the Village
- Photos: Regional softball, Cabell Midland vs. Ripley
- Photos: Regional baseball, Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane
- Photos: Expression Church breaks ground for "ex dome" sports complex
- Photos: South Point High School 2023 Commencement
- Photos: Hard Hats and Heroes
- Photos: Grace Christian School 2023 Commencement
- Photos: 10th annual “All Aboard BDY”
- Photos: West Virginia Amatuer Qualifier at Guyan Golf & Country Club