LINDA JANE WILEY, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born August 5, 1943, in Logan, W.Va., daughter of the late Ora Bryant and Luster Hudson. She is survived by her husband, Ezra Wiley, whom she adored; one daughter, Cathy (Steve) Fuller of Proctorville, Ohio; Chris (Kristy) Wiley of Chesapeake, Ohio; three granddaughters, Shelby Fuller, Katie Fuller and Gracie Wiley, all of Chesapeake, Ohio; and one brother, Dale Hudson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Elwyn Hudson; and two sons, Jeffrey and Randall Wiley. She was a member of Defender Methodist Church for over 50 years. She loved people, was Miss Congeniality and never knew a stranger. She loved being with her friends and family, especially her three granddaughters, who were the light of her lift. XOXO. Her happy place was the beach. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, February 5, 2021, at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio, with Rev. Bill Flannery officiating. Burial will follow. No visitation will be held. Face masks and social distancing are required. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

