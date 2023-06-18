LINDA JOY NAPIER, 71, of Crown City, Ohio, widow of Buddy Napier, died June 15 in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. She retired from Vinton County Schools as the Food Service Coordinator and was a phone operator for St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington. A graveside service will be conducted by McGhee-Handley Funeral home, West Hamlin, W.Va., at 2 p.m., June 20 at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. June 19 at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, Ohio. www.cardaras.com.

