LINDA JOY NAPIER, 71, of Crown City, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. She was born August 15, 1951, in West Hamlin, West Virginia, daughter of Lillian "Peep" Lucas Tomblin of Ranger, West Virginia, and the late Homer Tomblin. Joy was the widow of Buddy Napier, who passed away July 26, 2010. Joy was a devoted wife and loving mother who adored spending time with her girls, grandchildren, sister, and mother. She also enjoyed working on the farm. She was a hard worker, very giving, generous and was full of joy, just like her name. She retired from Vinton County Schools as the Food Service Coordinator and was a phone operator for St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia. She is survived by her daughters, Michele (Shane Thompson) Napier of Wellston, Ohio, Marcy (Rev. Richard) Purvis of Wauseon, Ohio, and Misty Napier of Zaleski, Ohio; grandchildren Joey "Max", Mason, and Sam Huston, Lillian Purvis, and Monica Joy and Aderon Thompson; siblings Willie "Billy" Tomblin of Lavonia, Michigan, Timothy (Gloria) Tomblin of Ranger, West Virginia, Larry Joe (Dewanda) Tomblin of Ranger, West Virginia, Lucy Frye of Ranger, West Virginia, Stephen (Teresa) Tomblin of Branchland, West Virginia, and James (Vicky) Thornton of Beaumont, California; a host of nieces and nephews and special friends, Mary, Sandy, Cassie, Patty, and Dickie. In addition to her father and husband, Joy was preceded in death by her niece, Andrea Joy "Little Joy" Tomblin and brother-in-law, Randell Frye. A graveside service will be conducted by McGhee-Handley Funeral home, 6670 McClellan St., West Hamlin, West Virginia, at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, West Virginia with Rev. Ernie Vance officiating. Visitation will be held Monday, June 19, 2023, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, Ohio, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
