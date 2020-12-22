LINDA K. WADDELL LaFON, 73, of South Point, Ohio, passed away December 18, 2020, of COVID-19 at King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. She was born November 21, 1947, in Ironton, Ohio. She is survived by her husband and "the love of her life," Gary LaFon of South Point, Ohio. Even though she said they didn't have enough time together, they made the most of what time they did have. She is preceded in death by her first husband of 47 years, William Waddell, in the year 2011. She is survived by sons, James (Ammy) Waddell of Chicago, Ill., Kevin Waddell and Scott Waddell, both of Ironton, Ohio; bonus kids, Bambi (Gerry) Sowards of Ashland, Ky., Eric (Leanna) LaFon of Proctorville, Ohio, Gary (Natasha) LaFon of Chesapeake, Va., and Sherman (Rachel) LaFon of Proctorville, Ohio; and grandchildren, Matthew, Emma and Gracie, along with Patrick and Deloris, Jared, Ethan, Mallory, Alexis, Cydney, and was Grammy to Braxton. She was also blessed with great-grandchildren Alaine and was Gammy to Gabe and Emmy. She will be missed by many close friends Kricket, Thomas, Betty B., Alfreda, Rita Gay and her "Bestie" Linda. She attended and was an avid volunteer for McKinley Church. Her friends and family can attest to the many hours that she helped in making sure we all enjoyed the apple butter and pumpkin rolls. She always expressed great pride and love for her bowling and the bowling family she enjoyed since the late '60s. Two of her greatest accomplishments were finishing 2nd in the State WV bowling tournament and finishing 2nd with her love Gary in the Holiday mixed doubles tournament. Some of her favorite memories are of her travels with friends and family from cruises to casinos, but her favorite was her beach vacations with family. She loved life to the fullest. She touched all those around her and made sure everyone felt welcomed and loved. The service will be a small private family service which will be handled by Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Masks and social distancing will be required. The service will be livestreamed through the funeral home website for those that wish to attend. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
