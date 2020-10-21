LINDA KAY ADKINS ALIFF, 67, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Kenna Aliff “Daddy,” passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Linda was born November 8, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Tolbert and Leona Neal Adkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Ray Adkins and Russell Keith Adkins. Along with her husband, Linda is survived by her beloved daughters, Kimberly (Jason) Netherland of Louisiana and Krystal (Eric) Willis of Chesapeake; grandchildren, Amanda, Konnor and KC, aka Little Linda, whom she loved and adored; brother, Junior Franklin Adkins; sister-in-law, Donna Adkins; several nieces and nephews; special family and friends. Linda was a 1971 graduate of Chesapeake High School and enjoyed her life as a homemaker. She lived her entire life on Big Branch Road and was extremely proud of it. She was an avid gardener and loved sharing the fruits of her labor. Linda was notorious for spending her weekends wheelin’ and dealin’ at the flea market. She was known for her generosity and contagious, spirited personality. She never met a stranger! A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio. Those wishing to pay their respects to the family are asked to drive by the graveside service, but the family requests that you remain in your vehicle. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her husband through the funeral home. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
