LINDA KAY DAVIDSON, 82, of South Point, Ohio, passed away on June 1, 2021, in Community Hospice in Ashland, Ky. She was born on February 19, 1939, in Proctorville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Isaac and Marjorie Crawford Williams. She is survived by her husband, Greg Keenan of South Point, Ohio; son, Jeff Skinner of Proctorville, Ohio; daughter, Rhonda Koo of San Diego, Calif.; four granddaughters, Amanda Gillium of Ashland, Ky., Carie Stephens of Lavalette, W.Va., Cortney Evans of Pedro, Ohio, and Brooke Skinner of Nashville, Tenn.; brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Dollie Williams of Proctorville, Ohio; and several great-grandchildren. There are no services scheduled at this time. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

