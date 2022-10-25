Linda Lou Kershey Freeman
Ironton native LINDA LOU KERSHEY FREEMAN passed away peacefully at Oakmont Manor in Flatwoods, Ky., on the morning of October 20, 2022.

Linda was born in Ironton on July 4, 1938, the daughter of the late Louis Lawrence Kershey and Eunice Mae Hunt Elam. She graduated from Ironton High School in 1956 and remained close friends with many class members and active in helping plan class events throughout her lifetime.

