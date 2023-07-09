LINDA M. RUSSELL, 79, of South Point, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Best Care Health & Rehab in Wheelersburg, Ohio. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on July 15, 1943, to the late Ernest Joseph and Naomi Talbott Cluckey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Russell; three brothers, Eugene, Michael and Howard Cluckey. She is survived by one son, Don (Sherry) Russell of Willow Wood, Ohio; three daughters, Denise (Kevin) Rader, Sandra (Kevin) Rice of Crown City, Ohio, and Sheryl (Charles) Betts of Ironton, Ohio; one sister, Pamela McCoy of Sylvania, Ohio, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be a funeral service held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Christ Temple Church in Huntington, W.Va. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Cruising' now allowed in Huntington on the first Sunday of each month
- UPDATE: Man fatally shot by HPD officer
- Spreading the wealth: Former player Devin Miller spins own NIL deal into something bigger
- New Martha Elementary principal ready for 'wild ride' with Mustangs
- Dawg Dazzle makes its return to Harris Riverfront Park
- Celebrate Fourth of July with these activities
- Huntington Police ID man shot by officer; investigation reveals he was unarmed
- Dear Abby: Strict schedule leaves little room to adjust
- What to know about Fourth of July holiday origins and traditions
- Mother sentenced in case of burned child
Collections
- Photos: Marshall's One Room School House
- Photos: 3-on-3 Valleyball tournament, Friday
- Photos: Independence Day celebration at Woodlands Retirement Community
- Photos: Valleyball Basketball Tournament, Saturday
- Photos: 2023 Dawg Dazzle at Harris Riverfront Park
- Photos: Bubbles & Bourbon Brunch
- Photos: Workers and volunteers prepare for Summer Motion to begin
- Photos: Ironton Summer Concert Series
- Photos: Summer Ice Cream Festival at Heritage Farm
- Photos: Lawrence County Fair begins