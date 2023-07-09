The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Linda M. Russell
LINDA M. RUSSELL, 79, of South Point, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Best Care Health & Rehab in Wheelersburg, Ohio. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on July 15, 1943, to the late Ernest Joseph and Naomi Talbott Cluckey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Russell; three brothers, Eugene, Michael and Howard Cluckey. She is survived by one son, Don (Sherry) Russell of Willow Wood, Ohio; three daughters, Denise (Kevin) Rader, Sandra (Kevin) Rice of Crown City, Ohio, and Sheryl (Charles) Betts of Ironton, Ohio; one sister, Pamela McCoy of Sylvania, Ohio, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be a funeral service held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Christ Temple Church in Huntington, W.Va. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

