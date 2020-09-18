LINDA MAE SHAVER, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Darrell Shaver, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born October 11, 1951, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late William and Ethel L. Fowler. She is survived by her uncle and aunt, Carroll and Wanda Keefer; many special cousins; and her special pal, “Claire.” A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow. Visitation will be held 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- STEPHEN MICHAEL ANDREW WARDEN
- ‘Pick-your-own’ pumpkin patch opens in Milton
- Motorcycle club does drive-by drop-off of needed school supplies
- Dispute over broadband grant erupts in Huntington
- After drop in crime, Huntington hopes to address ‘quality of life’ issues
- Third Cabell County I-64 widening project to begin
- Huntington recovery program gets nearly $1M loan guarantee
- BUSINESS BEAT: Jewel City Seafood reopens today in downtown Huntington
- ALICE LYNN MOORE
- West Virginia continues to lead nation in rate of COVID-19 spread
Images
Collections
- Photos: Protest at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
- Photos: Fall activities in Milton
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, football
- Photos: The Paramount Players present "Beehive: The 60's Musical"
- Photos: Run By the River Cross Country Meet
- Photos: Homeschool skate event at Skateland
- Photos: Ironton vs. Coal Grove, football
- Photos: High School Soccer, Huntington High girls take on Cabell Midland
- Photos: Heritage Farm We Learn Wednesday Event
- Photos: The Healing Field