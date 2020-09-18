Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

LINDA MAE SHAVER, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Darrell Shaver, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born October 11, 1951, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late William and Ethel L. Fowler. She is survived by her uncle and aunt, Carroll and Wanda Keefer; many special cousins; and her special pal, “Claire.” A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow. Visitation will be held 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.