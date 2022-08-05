LINDA MARIE JOHNSON, 64, of Ironton, wife of Paul Johnson, died Aug. 3 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at Woodland Chapel Church, 116 Township Road 108, Ironton. Burial will follow in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

