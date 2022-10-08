Linda Marlene Thompson
SYSTEM

LINDA MARLENE THOMPSON, 69, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, W.Va. She was born on March 5, 1953, in Cabell Co, WV, to the late Freland and Clotine Billups Marcum; and son Leslie Charles Bryan. She is survived by her husband Jim Thompson; two sons, John Allen Bryan and Freland Lee Bryan; five stepdaughters, Tina Marie Oneil (Mike), Joy Lynn Smoot (Ronald), Barbara Jean Greathouse (Randy), Mary Beth Thompson, and Kerry Jo Fizer (Chris); 13 grandchildren including Josh Bryan (Kerri); and 14 great-grandchildren. She was a member of OES for 20-plus years. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Jeff Black officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfunerlhome.com.

Tags

