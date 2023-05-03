LINDA MAVIS HUGHES, 75 of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, widow of Eugene Hughes, died April 28 at home. She had been a clerk for the United State Postal Service and Barbi-Linn Pools. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. May 4 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Haverhill (Ohio) Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
