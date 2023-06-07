Linda Owens Minor
LINDA OWENS MINOR, 89, of Proctorville, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 3, 2023, surrounded by family. Linda was born August 6, 1933, at Glen Alum, W.Va., daughter of the late William "Bill" Owens and Bessie "Stacey" Owens. She was a member of the Jefferson Avenue Church of God where she active in Ladies Ministries and a Greeter. She was Chaplain of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary 6878 Proctorville, Ohio, a former member of St. Mary's Volunteer Auxiliary, active in Lawrence County Homemaker's Club and Cabell Huntington Hospital "Senior Wise." Linda retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital as a nurse after 33 years of faithful dedicated service. She is survived by her devoted husband Charles; three wonderful children, Alisa Raines of Bonita Springs, Fla., Jeff Minor and his wife Christine of Proctorville, Ohio, and Kristi Christian of Crown City, Ohio; four beautiful, dearly loved grandchildren, Kyle Raines and fiancée Megan McSweeney, Kody Christian and wife Taylor, Rachel and Katherine "Kate" Minor; several nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and friends that held a special place in her heart. She was preceded in death by brothers Robert Owens, Harry Owens, Jack Owens, Tommy Owens, Johnie Owens, Fred Owens; sisters Anna Del Gannon, Bethel Curry and Gertrude Chapman. She is survived by a sister, Janice Kirk of Grove City, Ohio and a brother, Philip Owens of Fyffe, Alabama. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio with Pastor Greg Tomlinson officiating. Internment will follow at Rome Proctorville Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

