LINDA OWENS MINOR, 89, of Proctorville, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 3, 2023, surrounded by family. Linda was born August 6, 1933, at Glen Alum, W.Va., daughter of the late William "Bill" Owens and Bessie "Stacey" Owens. She was a member of the Jefferson Avenue Church of God where she active in Ladies Ministries and a Greeter. She was Chaplain of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary 6878 Proctorville, Ohio, a former member of St. Mary's Volunteer Auxiliary, active in Lawrence County Homemaker's Club and Cabell Huntington Hospital "Senior Wise." Linda retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital as a nurse after 33 years of faithful dedicated service. She is survived by her devoted husband Charles; three wonderful children, Alisa Raines of Bonita Springs, Fla., Jeff Minor and his wife Christine of Proctorville, Ohio, and Kristi Christian of Crown City, Ohio; four beautiful, dearly loved grandchildren, Kyle Raines and fiancée Megan McSweeney, Kody Christian and wife Taylor, Rachel and Katherine "Kate" Minor; several nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and friends that held a special place in her heart. She was preceded in death by brothers Robert Owens, Harry Owens, Jack Owens, Tommy Owens, Johnie Owens, Fred Owens; sisters Anna Del Gannon, Bethel Curry and Gertrude Chapman. She is survived by a sister, Janice Kirk of Grove City, Ohio and a brother, Philip Owens of Fyffe, Alabama. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio with Pastor Greg Tomlinson officiating. Internment will follow at Rome Proctorville Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hot dog! Online map takes visitors on a tour of Huntington's best wieners
- G.D. Ritzy's in Huntington permanently closes
- West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend returns in June
- West Virginia’s newest scenic train ride opens
- The Nucor impact: Mason County ready for opportunities, challenges
- Appalachian Power to remove 17 miles of lines in Cabell, Lincoln
- American Countess stops in Huntington, set to return to city later this year
- Another Hal Greer lane shift begins Monday
- Bear and human conflicts are a rising problem
- Home confinement denied for McCallister
Collections
- Photos: The American Countess Riverboat stops in Huntington
- Photos: Families spend time at Guyan Estates Pool
- Photos: 5th annual BrewGrass Festival
- Photos: Art in the Park
- Photos: Great American Petting Farm in Milton
- Photos: 2023 Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic
- Photos: Car show presented by Tri State Street Rods
- Photos: Marshall football conducts first summer recruiting camp
- Photos: Campers attend birds of prey demonstration at Wayne Middle
- Photos: Highlands Museum and Discovery Center celebrates Kentucky's birthday