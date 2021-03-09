LINDA SUE CARTER, 74, of Ironton, mother of Faith Viglianco of South Point, Ohio, and Ginger Osbourne of Louisville, Ky., died March 5 at home. He was a home health aide of CAO in Ironton. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 10 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. Masks and social distance are required. www.slackandwallace.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.