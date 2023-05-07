LINDA SUE THACKER, 75 of South Point, Ohio, wife of George Thacker, died May 4 in St. Mary's Medical Center. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. on May 8 at Highland Cemetery, Huntington. There will be no visitation. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
