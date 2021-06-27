LISA SHAWN SHEETS, 63, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at home. She was born January 9, 1958, to the late Carroll and Nellie Snider Templeton. She retired from Thompson Orthodontics and was a member of First Church of the Nazarene, Huntington. She volunteered for Feral Cat and One By One Organization. Lisa is survived by her husband, David Sheets; two daughters, Brittany (Jason) Hicks of Barboursville, Stacie (Nate) Smithson of Proctorville; two sons, Carroll “CJ” Shepard of Proctorville and Matt (Michelle) Sheets of Holly Springs, N.C.; five grandchildren, Landon and Roman Hicks, Morgan and Raegan Fridley, Madison Sheets; two sisters, Pam (Bob) Simpkins and Sharlee (Skeeter) Henry, both of Huntington, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews and many loving friends. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at First Church of The Nazarene, Huntington, W.Va., by Pastor Danny McSweeney and Pastor Mark Price. Burial will follow the service in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to One By One Animal Advocates. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
