LISA SHAWN SHEETS, 63, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of David Sheets, died June 24 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. June 30 at First Church of The Nazarene, Huntington. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 29, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to One By One Animal Advocates. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

