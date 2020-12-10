LLOYD R. ASH, 82, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 7, 2020, at home. He was born November 17, 1938, in Ironton, Ohio, son of the late H.W. and Mabel Ash. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Linda Lou Boster Ash; his sister, Lena Johnson; and two brothers, Orton Ash and Phillips Ash. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Dreama (Terry) Anderson of Proctorville, Ohio; one granddaughter, Oeryssa Anderson, who meant the world to him; one sister, Eloise Porter of Proctorville, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. Lloyd was a member of Beulah Baptist Church where he had served as a trustee, and he retired from INCO Alloys with 30 years of service. Lloyd served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963 where he was deployed during the Cuban Missile Crisis and received his honorable discharge as a Sergeant E5. He graduated from Fairland High School in 1957. Private family service and burial will be held with Pastor Rob Jones officiating. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
