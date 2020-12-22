LOIS JEAN MARTIN, 73, of Ironton, widow of William Martin, died Dec. 18 at home. She retired from Hills Department Store. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 22 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial will be in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman in Huntington kidnapping case has died
- Two women now charged with murder in Huntington kidnapping investigation
- Man gets federal prison time for fentanyl distribution
- Chuck Landon: Why did Marshall suffer a meltdown?
- Two Cabell County women among new W.Va. virus deaths
- Police roundup: More details released in Huntington kidnapping case
- Marshall to face Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl
- HAROLD DAVID SHULL
- Sonya Ashby: What does remote learning teach a child?
- DREMA SUE WEATHERHOLT
Images
Collections
- Photos: The Avenue of Churches
- Photos: Ashland defeats Elizabethtown for 3A state football title
- Photos: Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Hurricane
- Photos: Central City Cookies with Santa
- Photos: Marshall falls to UAB in C-USA championship
- Photos: Marshall vs. Toledo, men's basketball
- Photos: National Wreaths Across America Day
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball takes on Robert Morris
- Photos: 2nd annual Barboursville Village of Lights
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball team takes on Ohio University