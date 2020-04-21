LORA DUTY, 52, of Patriot, Ohio, mother of Jenny Muncy of Ironton, died April 19 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a farmer and had worked at Angell Accounting. There will be a private graveside service 1 p.m. April 22 in the Duty Family Cemetery. www.willisfuneralhome.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.