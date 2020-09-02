LOUISE MCGUIRE, 90, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away on August 29, 2020. She was born September 13, 1929, the daughter of the late Ralph L. and Emma A. Irwin Peters. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David S. McGuire, June 25, 2009. Louise was a graduate of Coal Grove High School and was a retired probation officer for the Lawrence County Probate-Juvenile Court and was the administrative assistant for Judge Burwell for many years. Louise was a giving person and loved to help people in any way she could. She cherished the time she spent with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and sisters. Louise was a member of St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church, Ironton, Ohio. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ret. Lt. Colonel Alice Virginia Peters. Those left to cherish her memory are three sons, Stephen (Tammie) Lynd of South Point, Ohio, William W. (Sally) Lynd of Ironton, Ohio, and David (Joyce) Lynd of Pedro, Ohio; two sisters, Mary Roush of Coal Grove, Ohio, and Jeanette Killin of Chenoa, Ill.; a brother, Ralph (Janet) Peters Jr. of Coal Grove, Ohio; four grandsons, Mason Lynd, Jordan Lynd, Chase Lynd, all of South Point, and Ryan Lynd of Ironton, Ohio; a granddaughter, Amy Lynd of Lexington, Ky.; a great-granddaughter, Hannah Lynd of Ironton, Ohio; and a special friend and caregiver, Phyllis Wilson of Ironton, Ohio. A Graveside Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Woodland Cemetery, Section D, 824 Lorain Street, Ironton, with Father David Huffman officiating. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the day of the service at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South 6th Street, Ironton. Donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made to the McGuire family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.
