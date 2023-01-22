Lowell M. Murduck

LOWELL M. MURDOCK, 82, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky. Mr. Murdock was born January 5, 1941 in Ironton, Ohio, a son to the late Wilford Lowell and Thelma Pauline (Locey) Murdock. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Donna L. (Brammer) Murdock. Mr. Murdock was a 1959 graduate of Ironton High School and attended Ohio University. He was an operator for Dow Chemical before retiring after 34 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Vivian Willis. In addition to his wife Donna, he is survived by two sons, Vincent (Kandi) Murdock of Westerville, Ohio, and Shawn (Robin R.) Murdock; three grandchildren: Vincent Murdock, Jr., Kennedy Murdock and Sarah Murdock, also two sisters, Donna Haugen and Lyndall Eubanks. Funeral service will be noon Monday January 23, 2023 at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio, with Rev. Jack Finch officiating. Burial will follow in Rome-Proctorville Cemetery. Visitation with family and friends will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. To offer condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- WV announces $83 million opioid settlement with Walgreens
- Cabell Board of Ed gets first look at new Milton Elementary design
- Huntington Mall to host Casting Call for New Faces
- The Big Loafer serves up country comfort at the mall
- Fatality reported in car wreck near Salt Rock
- Ahmed becomes 12th Herd player to enter transfer portal
- Owen Porter to return for sixth football season at Marshall
- Nathan Cole Shepard
- Brenda Sue Frye Hall
- Everett Leo Childers
Collections
- Photos: Boys basketball, Huntington High takes on Ashland
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, boys basketball
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. George Washington, boys basketball
- Photos: St. Joe vs. Van, boys basketball
- Photos: Marshall welcomes incoming students
- Photos: Huntington vs. Capital, boys basketball
- Photos: Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service
- Photos: "Fulfilling the Dream Together" at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
- Photos: Hurricane Skate Park
- Photos: Boys basketball, South Point takes on Fairland