LUCILLE PINKERMAN STARCHER, 98, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born on January 24, 1922, in Proctorville, Ohio, daughter of the late Luther and Helen Pinkerman. She was a 1940 graduate of Proctorville High School and was a retired employee of Sears. She was a member of Christ Community Church, Proctorville, Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-eight years, Paul Starcher; son, Harold “Buster” Starcher; sisters, Marjorie Pinkerman, Betty Bragg and Dorothy Jenkins; brothers, Jim, Charles, Robert “Bob” and Paul Pinkerman; and one special daughter-in-law, Kathy Starcher. She is survived by one son, Ron Starcher of Proctorville, Ohio; one grandson, Matt Starcher; and one sister, Leola (Bob) Boston. A graveside service with Dr. Kermit Taylor officiating will be held 1 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio, with burial to follow. Visitation will be from noon to 12:45 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

