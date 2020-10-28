LUCILLE PINKERMAN STARCHER, 98, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Paul Starcher, died Oct. 26. She retired from Sears. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from noon to 12:45 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
