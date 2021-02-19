LUCILLE WALTERS, 95, of Crown City, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, at Holzer Senior Care Center in Bidwell, Ohio. She was born July 27, 1925, in Proctorville, Ohio, daughter of the late Marie White Workman. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Walters; four children, Rosalie Galloway, Betty Walters, Michael Walters and Buddy Walters; and four siblings, Alta Scarberry, Flossie Boster, Rosemary Swain and Charlotte Burcham. She is survived by two children, Gloria Estep of Crown City, Ohio, and Larry Walters (Tonya) of Scottown, Ohio; son-in-law, Bob Galloway; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; three siblings, Jenny Phipps, Erma (Tom) Larimer and Myrtle Turley. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021, by Pastor Jerry Galloway at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

